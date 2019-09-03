Wigan group are making dreams happen

A Wigan organisation helping some of the borough’s most disadvantaged youngsters and families is starting a new chapter in its work.

Daffodils Dreams brought the curtain down on its Chill and Chat sessions at St James Centre in style as the events move to a new venue.

The group, founded by former primary school employee Maureen Holcroft with the support of her sister Kerry Bannister and Noreen Bond, is also launching a number of new initiatives to help residents in Worsley Mesnes, Goose Green and Poolstock.

The Chill and Chat sessions are moving to a new venue while the not-for-profit organisation is also starting a monthly Feel Good Friday and has founded a boutique.

The group celebrated its progress by inviting a number of high-profile supporters, including Wigan Council chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan, to the final Chill and Chat at the old location.

Maureen said: “For our last Chill and Chat at the St James’ Centre we wanted to celebrate our success with the people who helped to make our dream a reality.

“We owe a huge thank you to the people of Wigan for their donations. None of this would be possible without that.”

Ms McKenzie-Folan said: “It was lovely to meet and support Daffodils Dreams. The volunteers are doing amazing work in our community.

“Thank you to all the team for everything you do. Wigan Council is so proud to work in partnership with you all.”

More than 60 people attended the event and were served cakes while being thanked for their advice and backing to help make Daffodils Dreams a reality.

The group has been supported by a long list of groups including public sector organisations, charities, schools, grass-roots groups in Wigan and other not-for-profits covering everything from health to the arts.

The Chill and Chat sessions will be moving from October to Worsley Mesnes Print School, while St James and Thomas’ Church will host the new monthly Friday events focusing on feelgood activities.

Daffodils Dreams has also opened its new boutique at Grants Bulldog Forge with shelves laden with new and nearly-new clothes and footwear for men, women and children along with accessories.

The organisation is already making links there too as the latest person to come on board is Amy Doherty, who runs the small barber’s shop next to the boutique.

Amy will offer four free haircuts a month to boys or girls who have been referred to Daffodils Dreams.

The shop was opened by Wigan pageant queen Lily-Anne Johnson.