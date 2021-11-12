Wigan headteacher issues warning over TikTok videos targeting members of staff

Julian Grant has issued a warning over TikTok videos

Julian Grant, from Shevington High School, says the content posted on the social media platform are defamatory and offensive.

In an open letter to parents, he expressed his frustration with the issue which is affecting all schools nationally at the moment.

He wrote: “The TikTok videos include material making highly insulting and unfounded allegations and abuse to staff in the school.

“These posts contravene and breach the TikTok community guidelines but in some cases the comments and videos fall into the category of hate speech and are abusive. As a result we are investigating each video to identify the perpetrators and get the videos removed.

“We are asking for your support in this matter. Firstly to raise awareness of the current situation we and also the linked issues is that our students are making comments about the videos and some are again derogatory and defamatory towards staff.”

Mr Grant warned any student who is found to be making any defamatory public comments online will be subject to school disciplinary proceedings.

Furthermore, anyone found creating these videos will be permanently excluded.

He’s also asked for anyone who sees these videos to report it to the school and TikTok.