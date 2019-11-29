Wigan health worker retires after 45 years in the NHS

When Linda Atherton was asked to do a buffet for a surprise retirement party little did she realise it was for her own do!

Linda has retired after working in the NHS since 1974 and family, friends and colleagues organised a special celebration at Wigan Cricket Club.

Linda (centre) with her family, friends and colleagues at her work retirement buffet

And because Linda loves to cater in her spare time, they decided there was no-one better to provide the goods on this occasion. And they weren’t disappointed.

Linda, who hails from Pemberton, was the musculoskeletal clinical assessment and treatment service (MSK CATS) lead at WWL.

She started as a superintendent II physiotherapist at the Wigan Infirmary site and went on to care for staff at Leigh infirmary, as well as work in community services.

And while management was never in Linda’s plan, she continued to combine her clinical work and staff management to become service lead.

Linda, who is now based at Boston House, has worked as a MSK CATS lead for 12 years.

The service assesses patients with disorders and injuries of the bones and muscles and assesses patients to determine the most appropriate course of action to manage and improve their symptoms.

Linda said: “I have enjoyed every minute, thank you for everyone’s best wishes.”

Colleague Alison Fieldhouse added: “Linda is a much loved manager and colleague of ours and when she leaves there will be a dramatic loss in our department. She knows everyone and can solve anything.”