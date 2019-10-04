Wigan historian could solve mystery of this 100-year-old clock

A Wigan history enthusiast has offered an intriguing possible solution to the mystery of a 100-year-old clock bearing a curious plaque.

Katrina Thomas, from Chepstow, last month shared the story of the 1916 timepiece with an inscription referencing the borough had been bought in a job lot in a Welsh town by her husband Adrian.

St John Bible Class

The clock, which was in rather battered condition, was heading for the scrapheap until Katrina noticed the plaque saying it had been presented to J Tither by MBC St John’s Pemberton during World War One.

That intrigued Katrina, as research into her family tree discovered she had several male ancestors called J Tither and her grandparents had moved from Wigan to the English-Welsh border town.

And now Hindley history buff Wendy Boardman has come forward to shed some possible light on the origins of the clock and the donation.

Katrina had been completely stumped by the inscription MBC linked to a church as the only type of organisation with that acronym which came to mind was Metropolitan Borough Council.

Wendy, though, spotted an article in an edition of the Past Forward magazine covering local history showing an all-male St John’s Bible Class in Pemberton in around 1913.

That means Men’s Bible Class could be the source of the MBC acronym.

Furthermore, the caption revealed that none other than a J Tither was the secretary of the group and is visible in the photo.

Wendy said: “I think that’s what the MBC stands for. It’s surely too much of a coincidence.

“The clock plaque says it was presented to a J Tither and on the photo there’s a J Tither who is the secretary. I think he will be the person.”

Katrina had previously contacted St John’s CE Church in Pemberton along with St John’s CofE Primary School in Pemberton but managed to find no information.

She described the potential breakthrough in cracking the puzzle as “amazing” and said she would contact the organisations in the borough who had asked to be kept abreast of any developments after becoming intrigued themselves.

Staff at the borough’s archives services also searched the files to discover more but scant information on the Bible classes at St John’s came up.

A booklet on the church contained only the nugget of news that the men’s class was started during the incumbency of Canon Forrest, although it also published the same image that appeared in Past Forward.

The photograph shows a total of 42 men in the Bible class circa 1913 and gives all their surnames along with their initials.

The caption also reveals a J Liptrot seated in the centre was the teacher between 1893 and 1912.

Katrina’s grandfather was John Tither and her great-grandfather also had the same name, as did one of her uncles. Her family also contains two generations of Joseph Tithers.

Her grandparents lived in Wigan until 1935 when they moved to Chepstow so her grandfather could work in the shipyards there.