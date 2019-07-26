Wigan hospital receives generous funding boost for bereavement boxes

A kind-hearted business has provided a welcome financial boost for a hospital service supporting residents mourning the loss of a loved one.

The borough’s hospital trust has received £2,000 for Wigan Infirmary’s bereavement boxes from Foresters Financial.

The boxes are placed on each ward and contain books, leaflets, soft toys, toiletries and bags with ribbons for locks of hair which help to support those grieving.

Volunteers from the financial services provider helped nurses replenish the boxes with new items.

Fund-raising manager at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) NHS Foundation Trust Janet Pennington applied for the grant after bereavement nurses approached her for new boxes.

Specialist bereavement nurse Gail Brown said: “This will make a massive difference to families who are going through the most difficult time of losing a loved one and will, hopefully, help to create positive memories that can last forever.

“It is amazing to receive this grant and for people to volunteer their time to help get the new boxes ready.

“Everyone is treated as an individual in life and we should treat everyone as an individual in death as well.”

Bereavement nurses help families who have lost someone close to them by offering hand print transfers and special framed photographs of their hands.

The team also offers sets of cuddly toys, one for a patient and one for a child, which are then exchanged after death to serve as a lasting connection and memory.

Many of the new soft toys in the boxes were donated by local company 8th Wonder.

Ms Pennington said: “We are so grateful to have received this donation from Foresters Financial.

“The grant will allow our staff to continue to provide as much support as possible to families going through what may be the worst time in their lives.”

Alexis Bovington, membership development manager at Foresters Financial said; “Helping is at the heart of all we do and there’s no better way to demonstrate this than with a team of willing volunteers helping such a great cause.

“We’re pleased to have made such an impact and hope that our grant makes a difference to the welfare of the families at Wigan Infirmary.”