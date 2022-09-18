Wedding and events specialist Wendy O’Farrell, has helped couples plan their perfect day for seven years at the four-star MacDonal Kilhey Court in Standish observing various styles, themes and trends.

The latest, increasingly popular, requests have been around more relaxed running orders with later ceremonies and informal wedding breakfasts as well as a surge in interest for hosting outdoors.

The wedding coordinator said: “The wedding sector is getting back on track and thriving after lockdown.

Wendy O'Farrell believes the outdoor wedding trend is one that is here to stay for some time

"For several months, couples had no choice but to host some parts of the special day outside due to the restrictions, but this trend is continuing post pandemic.

"With over a decade of experience working in the weddings and events industry, I have seen many trends come and go, but I think the outdoor wedding trend is one that is here to stay for some time.

“It’s always fantastic to see all our newlyweds and their friends and family happy on their wedding day which really does make this industry a joy to work in.”

Kilhey Court

With 11 acres of landscaped grounds, breathtaking gardens and fine facilities, the gardens can now be used for more than just a photo opportunity with the introduction of a new pergola aimed at providing the perfect setting for an outdoor ceremony.

Additionally the pathways leading to the gardens have also been upgraded with further investment ongoing to the Lakeside and Tennyson suites alongside the spa.

The history embedded within Kilhey Court offers the best of both worlds for intimate and luxurious celebrations. The four-star lavish Victorian home is popular for indoor or outdoor weddings, which includes views overlooking Worthington Lakes.

The hotel can hosting up to 350 guests in its suites or outdoors.

For the chance to see the gardens and room setups firsthand, Kilhey Court is hosting a wedding showcase from 11am till 2pm on Sunday September 25.

It will bring together suppliers to stage possible themes and services, as well as provide a great opportunity for couples to see the venue dressed.

Couples holding their wedding at Kilhey Court are entitled to additional offers from local wedding suppliers.

Suppliers include florists, clothing boutiques and entertainment providers who will all be present at the showcase. Advance booking is recommended.