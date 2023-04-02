The concept is inspired by the idea that emotions and happiness, are closely linked to, and easily influenced by the scenery that surrounds people.

Coined The Location Effect, the digital exhibition at Kilhey Court in Standish will be a collection of photographs that show the beauty of Britain, and the influence settings can have on well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching in partnership with award winning travel and landscape photographer Ali Horne, people are being encouraged to submit their own images for the chance to have their work feature in the campaign.

New photography captured by Ali Horne to signal the launch of the Location Effect

An overall hero image will also be selected to lead the exhibition with the budding photographer being whisked away for a weekend getaway to a hotel or resort of their choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imagery should capture scenery and locations around Britain that inspire them – whether a magical spot in tucked away in the city or the peaceful countryside.

Anthony Davey, general manager at Kilhey Court Hotel said: “We are fortunate enough to live in one of the most picturesque countries in the world that

Kilhey Court Hotel

has inspired generations of photographers and artists to capture beautiful moments that last a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The impact our surroundings have on our well-being is often overlooked, but it is widely believed by many experts that a change in scenery can help

boost mood, with spending time in nature particularly uplifting.

“Sometimes a change in location can give us just the boost we need and we want to showcase all the different beautiful places across Britain that

people can visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2018, Ali Horne, said: “I was brought up in Scotland, surrounded by the striking mountains and coastlines in my

backyard.

"The way I view the world, my work and my photography style has been considerably shaped by my environment, and it is exactly this sentiment that we hope to capture as part of this campaign.”