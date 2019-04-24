Wigan households without water after pipe leak

Several Wigan households are facing low water pressure, or no water at all, this morning after a leak.

Residents in the WN4 area have been affected this morning, Wednesday, and United Utilities have pinpointed a leak in Wigan Road as the source of the problem.

United Utilities said this morning: "A leak on Wigan Road with the junction of Old Road affecting customers in WN4, has been spotted and reported to us. Our inspector has been to have a look and found this to be the cause for some of you having no water or just a trickle.

"A team of engineers have been requested to attend and should be on site as soon as possible. We’re sorry for the trouble this may be causing you and we will get your taps flowing normally again as quickly as we can."