Wigan hygiene ratings: Latest results

Wigan’s eateries rounded off 2019 in successful fashion after more than half of hygiene inspections earned the highest marks.
In December, health inspectors from the Food Standards Agency made unannounced visits to 41 food serving businesses across the borough, and 24 of those received a mark of Five - making 58 per cent of the total.
The second highest score of Four was dished out to six establishments - just under 15 per cent of the total results, while three earned a Three.
Four places scored a rating of Two, while two outlets each earned the dreaded lowly scores of One and Zero - Oriental Express in Leigh and Costcutter in Astley being the two firmly rooted at the bottom of the hygiene ratings list.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2020:
FIVE STARS:
AB World Foods Ltd, Kiribati Way, Leigh
Baby Elephant, 162 Gathurst Lane, Shevington
Breakfast Club Worsley Mesnes Community Primary, Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes
Bryn Independent Methodist Church Open Door cafe and summer camp, Downall Green Road, Ashton
Cassinellis Cafe, 44 Mesnes Street, Wigan
Crackerjax (before and after school club), Bolton Road, Aspull
Debenhams Cafe, 39, The Grand Arcade
Fortune Store, Private address
Furnival The Fish Man, Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Galloways, 33 Wallgate, Wigan
Greggs, 23 Bradshawgate, Leigh
Happy Garden, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Heath Street Fish and Chips, 56 Heath Street, Golborne
KFC, 3 Loire Drive, Robin Park
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, Priestners Way, Leigh
Mellors Catering St Richards RC Primary, Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton
MetroFresh Mabs Cross Primary School, Standishgate, Swinley
MetroFresh St Peters Ce J & I (Ncb), Downall Green Road, Ashton
Milano Pizza, 227b Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Revolution Wigan, 49 King Street, Wigan
St Aidans Social Centre, Hi”bamghfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley
The New Chippery, 20 Market Street, Wigan
The Wendy House Nursery Ltd, Riveredge, Wigan
Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Health Services, The Avenue, Leigh
FOUR:
Bella Pizza, 10 Castle Street, Tyldesley
China Garden, 90 Lily Lane, Platt Bridge
Corleone Pizza, 753 Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Greenhalgh’s, 2d Gathurst Lane, Shevington
Heaven ‘N’ Health, 16 Heath Street, Golborne
Wing Wah, 182 Manchester Road, Ince
THREE:
Bakers Dozen, Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Central Cafe, Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Shevingtons Village Kitchen, 2g Gathurst Lane, Shevington
TWO:
Galloways, 447 Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Lung Hing House, 133 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley
Nikkis Cafe, 155 City Road, Wigan
One One Chinese Food, 270 Firs Lane, Leigh
ONE:
Bambu, 128 Higher Green Lane, Astley
Spring Deer Restaurant, 176-178 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
ZERO:
Costcutter (Food & Tipple Ltd), 408 Manchester Road, Astley
Oriental Express, 47 St Helens Road, Leigh