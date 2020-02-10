Wigan hygiene ratings: Latest results

Wigan’s eateries rounded off 2019 in successful fashion after more than half of hygiene inspections earned the highest marks.



In December, health inspectors from the Food Standards Agency made unannounced visits to 41 food serving businesses across the borough, and 24 of those received a mark of Five - making 58 per cent of the total.

Wigan hygiene ratings

The second highest score of Four was dished out to six establishments - just under 15 per cent of the total results, while three earned a Three.

Four places scored a rating of Two, while two outlets each earned the dreaded lowly scores of One and Zero - Oriental Express in Leigh and Costcutter in Astley being the two firmly rooted at the bottom of the hygiene ratings list.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2020:

FIVE STARS:

AB World Foods Ltd, Kiribati Way, Leigh

Baby Elephant, 162 Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Breakfast Club Worsley Mesnes Community Primary, Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes

Bryn Independent Methodist Church Open Door cafe and summer camp, Downall Green Road, Ashton

Cassinellis Cafe, 44 Mesnes Street, Wigan

Crackerjax (before and after school club), Bolton Road, Aspull

Debenhams Cafe, 39, The Grand Arcade

Fortune Store, Private address

Furnival The Fish Man, Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Galloways, 33 Wallgate, Wigan

Greggs, 23 Bradshawgate, Leigh

Happy Garden, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Heath Street Fish and Chips, 56 Heath Street, Golborne

KFC, 3 Loire Drive, Robin Park

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, Priestners Way, Leigh

Mellors Catering St Richards RC Primary, Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton

MetroFresh Mabs Cross Primary School, Standishgate, Swinley

MetroFresh St Peters Ce J & I (Ncb), Downall Green Road, Ashton

Milano Pizza, 227b Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Revolution Wigan, 49 King Street, Wigan

St Aidans Social Centre, Hi”bamghfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley

The New Chippery, 20 Market Street, Wigan

The Wendy House Nursery Ltd, Riveredge, Wigan

Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Health Services, The Avenue, Leigh

FOUR:

Bella Pizza, 10 Castle Street, Tyldesley

China Garden, 90 Lily Lane, Platt Bridge

Corleone Pizza, 753 Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Greenhalgh’s, 2d Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Heaven ‘N’ Health, 16 Heath Street, Golborne

Wing Wah, 182 Manchester Road, Ince

THREE:

Bakers Dozen, Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Central Cafe, Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Shevingtons Village Kitchen, 2g Gathurst Lane, Shevington

TWO:

Galloways, 447 Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Lung Hing House, 133 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley

Nikkis Cafe, 155 City Road, Wigan

One One Chinese Food, 270 Firs Lane, Leigh

ONE:

Bambu, 128 Higher Green Lane, Astley

Spring Deer Restaurant, 176-178 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

ZERO:

Costcutter (Food & Tipple Ltd), 408 Manchester Road, Astley

Oriental Express, 47 St Helens Road, Leigh