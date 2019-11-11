Wigan hygiene ratings: The best and worst of our town's eateries

Health inspectors have been busy scrutinising Wigan’s eateries yet again and have dished out a mixed bag of scores.
Hygiene experts visited 59 food-serving establishments across the borough and handed out the top mark of Five to 24 of them.
Venues such as the Cheese Cabin in New Market Street, Gidlow Lane’s Touch Lucky Gin and Leigh-based zero-waste shop The Replenishery were among the 40 per cent of businesses to earn the highest mark, which denotes a “very good” hygiene standard.
The second highest mark of Four was served up to 15 restaurants, while six earned a score of Three.
A further 10 venues were handed a Two rating, while four were given the lowly score of One.
No businesses were given a Zero.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.
Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct as of November 2019:
FIVE STARS:
Ambleside Bank Care Centre, High Street, Ince
Bailey’s Bakes, Private address
Cheese Cabin, New Market Street, Wigan
Chinese Kitchen Tyldesley, Stour Road, Tyldesley
Cookie Monsters, Private address
Diane’s Premium Bakes, 2 Silverdale Road, Orrell
Etherstone Day Centre, Neild Gardens, Leigh
F.O.R.E.S.T. cakes, 57 Helvellyn Road, Norley
Heinz (Staff Canteen), Walthew House Lane, Kitt Green
Hindley Nursery School, Mornington Road, Hindley
McDonalds, Morris Street, Wigan
Mellors Catering Services - Cansfield High School, Old Road, Ashton
MetroFresh Marus Bridge J & I, Kelvin Grove, Winstanley
MetroFresh St John’s Primary School, Commonside Road, Worsley
MetroFresh Tyldesley Primary School, Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley
Nest Cafe at the Hamlet, Three Sisters Road, Ashton
Smiths, 7 Church Street, Leigh
Supercalifragilistic Expealidocius Childcare, 121 Winstanley Road, Billinge
The Pit Stop Diner, 264 Firs Lane, Leigh
The Replenishery, 1 John Street, Leigh
Tim’s Pizza, 21 Pole Street, Standish
Touch Lucky Gin, 2 Gidlow Avenue, Wigan
Whittle’s, Tunstall Lane, Pemberton
Wigan Bowling Green Ltd, New Lodge, Wigan
FOUR STARS:
D & M Brogan Family Butchers, 274 Wigan Road, Ashton
Fairfield Private Day Nursery, 72 St Helens Road, Leigh
ISS Facility Services Education - St Peters Catholic High School, Howards Lane, Orrell
Mellors Catering St Wilfrid’s Standish CE Infant & Junior School, Rectory Lane, Standish
Mr Chips & Cafe Select, 26 Hallgate, Wigan
Pizza Pizza, 40 Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes
Raj Gate Indian Restaurant, 391 Orrell Road, Orrell
Simmy’s Scrumptious Surprises, Garswood Street, Ashton
Speedy Gonzales, 61 Chapel Street, Leigh
Tasty House, 51 Ormskirk Road, Wigan
La Mama Pizza and Kebab House, 9 High Street, Standish
Twinkle Toes, Lily Lane, Bamfurlong
Uptown Diner, 29-31 Makinson Arcade
Wok Chinese Takeaway, 144 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Wok Inn, 92 St Helens Road, Leigh
THREE STARS:
Ashton Town FC, Edge Green Street, Ashton
Belly Buster, 111 Lancaster Road, Hindley
Chilli Indian Cuisine, 63 Chapel Street, Leigh
Ray Fisher & Sons Meats, 121 Warrington Road, Leigh
Silver Star Takeaway, 1 School Lane, Standish
Subway, 506 Scot Lane, Wigan
TWO STARS:
European Food Store, 44a Leigh Road, Leigh
Fir Tree Inn, 170 Firs Lane, Leigh
Lucky Star, 19 Whitledge Green, Ashton
Miners Arms, 371 Manchester Road, Astley
Red Tomatoes, 368a Manchester Road, Leigh
Roma Fish & Chips, 9 Union Street, Leigh
Sutcliffe Foods, Market Hall, Wigan
The Fat Bull, 16 Warrington Road, Ashton
The Little Chippy, 172 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
The Local, 38 Market Street, Hindley
ONE STAR:
E McAvoy & Sons Ltd, New Market Street, Wigan
Eddy’s Chicken & Pizza, 121 Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Freddy’s Chicken & Pizza, Corner Lane, Leigh
Little Acorns Day Nursery Springfield, 44 Throstlenest Avenue, Wigan