Wigan hygiene ratings: The best and worst of our town's eateries

Health inspectors have been busy scrutinising Wigan’s eateries yet again and have dished out a mixed bag of scores.

Hygiene experts visited 59 food-serving establishments across the borough and handed out the top mark of Five to 24 of them.

Wigan's latest hygiene ratings

Venues such as the Cheese Cabin in New Market Street, Gidlow Lane’s Touch Lucky Gin and Leigh-based zero-waste shop The Replenishery were among the 40 per cent of businesses to earn the highest mark, which denotes a “very good” hygiene standard.

The second highest mark of Four was served up to 15 restaurants, while six earned a score of Three.

A further 10 venues were handed a Two rating, while four were given the lowly score of One.

No businesses were given a Zero.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.

Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct as of November 2019:

FIVE STARS:

Ambleside Bank Care Centre, High Street, Ince

Bailey’s Bakes, Private address

Cheese Cabin, New Market Street, Wigan

Chinese Kitchen Tyldesley, Stour Road, Tyldesley

Cookie Monsters, Private address

Diane’s Premium Bakes, 2 Silverdale Road, Orrell

Etherstone Day Centre, Neild Gardens, Leigh

F.O.R.E.S.T. cakes, 57 Helvellyn Road, Norley

Heinz (Staff Canteen), Walthew House Lane, Kitt Green

Hindley Nursery School, Mornington Road, Hindley

McDonalds, Morris Street, Wigan

Mellors Catering Services - Cansfield High School, Old Road, Ashton

MetroFresh Marus Bridge J & I, Kelvin Grove, Winstanley

MetroFresh St John’s Primary School, Commonside Road, Worsley

MetroFresh Tyldesley Primary School, Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley

Nest Cafe at the Hamlet, Three Sisters Road, Ashton

Smiths, 7 Church Street, Leigh

Supercalifragilistic Expealidocius Childcare, 121 Winstanley Road, Billinge

The Pit Stop Diner, 264 Firs Lane, Leigh

The Replenishery, 1 John Street, Leigh

Tim’s Pizza, 21 Pole Street, Standish

Touch Lucky Gin, 2 Gidlow Avenue, Wigan

Whittle’s, Tunstall Lane, Pemberton

Wigan Bowling Green Ltd, New Lodge, Wigan

FOUR STARS:

D & M Brogan Family Butchers, 274 Wigan Road, Ashton

Fairfield Private Day Nursery, 72 St Helens Road, Leigh

ISS Facility Services Education - St Peters Catholic High School, Howards Lane, Orrell

Mellors Catering St Wilfrid’s Standish CE Infant & Junior School, Rectory Lane, Standish

Mr Chips & Cafe Select, 26 Hallgate, Wigan

Pizza Pizza, 40 Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes

Raj Gate Indian Restaurant, 391 Orrell Road, Orrell

Simmy’s Scrumptious Surprises, Garswood Street, Ashton

Speedy Gonzales, 61 Chapel Street, Leigh

Tasty House, 51 Ormskirk Road, Wigan

La Mama Pizza and Kebab House, 9 High Street, Standish

Twinkle Toes, Lily Lane, Bamfurlong

Uptown Diner, 29-31 Makinson Arcade

Wok Chinese Takeaway, 144 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Wok Inn, 92 St Helens Road, Leigh

THREE STARS:

Ashton Town FC, Edge Green Street, Ashton

Belly Buster, 111 Lancaster Road, Hindley

Chilli Indian Cuisine, 63 Chapel Street, Leigh

Ray Fisher & Sons Meats, 121 Warrington Road, Leigh

Silver Star Takeaway, 1 School Lane, Standish

Subway, 506 Scot Lane, Wigan

TWO STARS:

European Food Store, 44a Leigh Road, Leigh

Fir Tree Inn, 170 Firs Lane, Leigh

Lucky Star, 19 Whitledge Green, Ashton

Miners Arms, 371 Manchester Road, Astley

Red Tomatoes, 368a Manchester Road, Leigh

Roma Fish & Chips, 9 Union Street, Leigh

Sutcliffe Foods, Market Hall, Wigan

The Fat Bull, 16 Warrington Road, Ashton

The Little Chippy, 172 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

The Local, 38 Market Street, Hindley

ONE STAR:

E McAvoy & Sons Ltd, New Market Street, Wigan

Eddy’s Chicken & Pizza, 121 Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Freddy’s Chicken & Pizza, Corner Lane, Leigh

Little Acorns Day Nursery Springfield, 44 Throstlenest Avenue, Wigan