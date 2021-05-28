Wigan Infirmary urges residents to seek alternatives to A&E during 'extremely busy' period

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust reported it was experiencing an "extremely busy" period at its emergency department.

Dr Sanjay Arya, a consultant cardiologist and medical director at Wigan Infirmary, issued a plea for residents to consider other options before coming to A&E.

In a video statement, Dr Arya said: "We are currently experiencing a high demand on our emergency services, with some patients attending our A&E department with minor issues that could be dealt with elsewhere.

"It's so important that we save our emergency care for those who are experiencing serious or life-threatening illnesses and need our urgent care the most.

"Our staff are doing an incredible job to care for the most unwell people and making sure they get the help they need as quickly and safely as possible.

"But we need your help. So before you rush to A&E, please help them by choosing the right NHS service and only attend the hospital if you have an appointment, or if you have an urgent or life-threatening issue.

"If you are unsure, think 111 first. They will help get you the right care and can even book you in at our Emergency Care Department, or to see a GP if necessary.

"We do really need your help. We wish you all the best, keep safe, keep well. Thank you."

