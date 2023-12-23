Staff at Wigan’s jail were slow to respond when one of their inmates fell ill and suffered a medical episode that claimed his life, a watchdog has ruled.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Serial burglar Edmund Carley was an inmate of Hindley Prison in May 2018 when he complained that he had difficulty breathing.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, Sue McAllister, has now finally published a report which says that there was too relaxed an approach to attending to the 39-year-old and a failure to comply fully with the procedures for handling medical emergencies.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hindley Prison

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said this “led to an unacceptable delay in starting resuscitation, calling an ambulance and escorting the paramedics to Mr Carley’s cell.

"Staff must be reminded of their responsibilities and the need for urgency when dealing with potentially life-threatening incidents.”

The report’s publication had been delayed until the completion of a recent five-day inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court which concluded that Mr Carley died from natural causes to which combined methadone and the drug known as Spice were contributing factors.

Ms McAllister’s findings said that Mr Carley had first complained about breathlessness at 10.26pm on May 1 2018 but it was only after 10.49pm after he had collapsed and a member of staff was carrying out CPR that an ambulance was called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics did arrive but it was too late and Mr Carley was pronounced dead at 11.09pm.

The report said that first of all there was a five-minute delay before anyone responded to the inmate’s cell alarm, then a night officer telephoned the communications room and, when Mr Carley’s condition appeared to worsen, he radioed the night manager.

The communications room contacted a nurse and the night manager at 10.36pm. The nurse reviewed Mr Carley’s medical notes, collected equipment and went to meet the night manager.

It was only at 10.49pm, that the night manager, an officer and the nurse went into the cell and found the prisoner unresponsive and 999 was rung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It emerged that the nurse had not been aware of the urgency of the situation and the night officer was unaware that in a life threatening emergency and subject to a personal risk assessment, staff were permitted to enter a cell at night with the emergency key.

During investigations a fellow inmate said that Mr Carley, who had taken drugs before, had been smoking the synthetic cannabis known as PS or Spice heavily in the days before his death and complained of chest pains but didn’t seek medical help.

Among Ms McAllister’s key recommendations were that the “Governor should identify and address the key weaknesses in reducing the supply of drugs at Hindley and revise the Supply Reduction and Substance Misuse Strategy in light of the findings.”

And “the Governor should ensure that all staff understand the importance of entering a cell without delay in an emergency in order to help preserve the life of a prisoner."

The Ministry of Justice has been asked to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad