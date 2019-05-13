Wigan jockey takes part in charity horse race

A young Wigan jockey and her Arabian racehorse helped to make a difference when they competed at a race meeting.

Kaitlen Robinson and her steed Mulan were among 11 entries for a charity flat race held at Skipton Races.

Kaitlen and Mulan

The 1.5-mile point to point race was held to raise money for charity The Principle Trust, which provides respite breaks for disadvantaged and underprivileged children, their families and carers.

Kaitlen said: “We raised £240 altogether and we still had donations coming in all day. We are very pleased with how it all went. We came fifth out of 11. Mulan ran as best as she could and gave it her all. We were fighting the whole way round the course.”

The Kitt Green 20-year-old was delighted to be able to support the charity while doing something she enjoys.

“I have done plenty of races before and I really love doing anything for charity, so it’s doing something I love and supporting charity. I really enjoy helping people as much as I can,” she said.

Kaitlen, who is studying photography at Wigan and Leigh College, has been riding for most of her life.

She got her first horse when she was 14 and says she always knew she wanted to race horses.

She initially raced on ponies against children, before moving up to adult races when she turned 18, and is currently taking part in Arabian racing.

Her horse Mulan - named after the Disney princess - is an Arabian six-year-old bay mare.

Kaitlen said they spent a lot of time working together to prepare for the race, including covering four miles on a beach every week.

They compete regularly and won at Chelmsford Racecourse last season.

She said: “I love every minute of it. It’s such an adrenaline rush. It’s amazing. It’s something I love to do.”

Donations to Kaitlen’s fund-raising can still be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/gavinkelly3.