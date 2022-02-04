Wigan junior rugby coach completes running challenge to raise money for his team to compete at a national competition

Daniel Winrow, 41, from Standish, has set a target of £8,500, which he hopes to reach thanks to the 26 miles and 385-yard run at Wigan Warriors’ training ground.

The money will help Wigan Rugby Union U11s who are taking part in the Leicester Tigers Challenge, in Minehead, in April.

Mr Winrow said: “There are 200 teams in the tournament and we’re the first Wigan team ever to enter. I’ve coached these kids since they were at U6s and we’ve never been beaten, which is a bonus.

The fundraising took place for Wigan Rugby Union U11s

“We are going down there to hopefully win the tournament. We have got a cohort of rugby league lads in there, but they all started here originally.

“We’re really looking forward to it, and the donations we have got so far is unbelievable. We’ll get a new kit, full tracksuits, T-shirts. It’s really good, I want people to see the commitment the kids are putting in.

“One of the young lads has £500 worth of sponsors, just off family and friends. It’s a really good group of parents who back the kids, it’s superb how they are promoting it and doing everything they can for the club. A few Wigan Warriors players came down to start us off. I did the whole 105 laps, but we had time scales for the kids, so they could do five or six.”

Daniel Winrow (left) completed the full marathon

