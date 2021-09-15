Wigan landlady to brave the shave for cancer charity

Kimberley Wilkinson is braving the shave to raise money

Kimberley Wilkinson, 48, who runs the Old Springs Inn in Orrell, will host a coffee morning on September 25 with a host of different activities.

This includes her braving the shave along with some of the pub’s regulars.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “I’ve had a lot of family members and close friends who have had cancer recently. Some aren’t with us anymore, some are. It is just something I want to do out of respect for what they go through and to raise some money to help find a cure for it.

“The customers have said ‘oh my god, I can’t believe you’re losing all your hair,’ but I have a choice to do that, people who go through cancer don’t. It goes with the treatment and is what they have to live through everyday, I only have to for three or four weeks until it grows back.

“One of our customers lost his wife to cancer, so he is up for it and will do anything he can. It’s a worthwhile thing to do.”

The event will start at 11am, with the big shave taking place at 2.30pm, before a disco raffle in the evening.

A cake bake and a tombola stall will also feature, with donations still welcome for both.

Mrs Wilkinson hopes they can raise as much as possible, with the total at £200 already from sponsorship.

She said: “I will be happy with £500 or £600, any more would be a bonus. We want to get everyone involved, it could be a really good day to get talking to people.