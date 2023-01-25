News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Landlords Forum to hold its latest meeting

Wigan’s latest Landlord Forum is to be held today (Wednesday January 25) from 5pm to 8pm, at Sunshine House in Scholes.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 8:04am

Organisers say that with speakers from the National Residential Landlords Association, Landlord Support Legal Solutions and AICO (leading industry professionals relating to smoke and carbon monoxide safety) all confirmed, plus an update on the Council’s latest offers and support, it is sure to be an informative and interesting evening.

Any interested landlords and agents can book a place here.

Organisers say the meeting is sure to be an informative and interesting evening
