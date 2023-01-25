Wigan Landlords Forum to hold its latest meeting
Wigan’s latest Landlord Forum is to be held today (Wednesday January 25) from 5pm to 8pm, at Sunshine House in Scholes.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 8:04am
Organisers say that with speakers from the National Residential Landlords Association, Landlord Support Legal Solutions and AICO (leading industry professionals relating to smoke and carbon monoxide safety) all confirmed, plus an update on the Council’s latest offers and support, it is sure to be an informative and interesting evening.
Any interested landlords and agents can book a place here.