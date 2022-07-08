It must also be said straight away that the offering, with its cast of five ladies, has many highlights. I’d estimate some memorable.

The mid-season offering tells the story of efforts to save a crumbling old theatre, and the long first act sets the scene well.

A tad implausible, the play – from the pen of top writer PeterQuilter – asks the audience to believe that once renovated, they’ll persuade Liza Minnelli to perform at the opening ceremony.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Curtain Up! Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

But as the second act progresses, the star’s arrival is in doubt and director Louise Steggals lays out her stall with style.

The five actresses – Sandy Kershaw, Kirsty Harrison, Tara Haywood, Maggie Hall and Erinna Delaney - make the most of the material, and the funny moments are rewarded with titters rather than belly laughs.

The first act comes to a welcome end with the projection of a variety of excellent moments in the theatre’s history

Act two opens with a colourful set. And so as in all theatres...the show must go on.

A great deal of effort has brought this show to a final glittering finale, and the ovation was well deserved.

Curtain Up! contines at WLT until Saturday July 16.

Tickets are available from the 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.

TicketSource telephone box office service is currently available from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm (excluding bank holidays). Calls received outside of available hours will operate on an answerphone and call back basis. Booking fees apply.

