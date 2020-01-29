Wigan Little Theatre gets a touch of Madness

Auditions are to be held for Wigan Little Theatre’s traditional end-of-season spectacular.

Our House - The Madness Musical will be staged from July 1 to 11 and the search is now on to boost both cast and crew for the ambitious production.

It follows the story of London lad Joe Casey who, on the night of his 16th birthday, takes Sarah, the girl of his dreams, out for a romantic evening.

The over-excited Joe faces a tough decision and we follow the fortunes, and misfortunes, of both decisions.

Director Louise Steggals said: “This is a wonderful ‘jukebox’ show where we follow Joe from age 16 to early 20s across many locations, from Camden to Las Vegas, with some fantastic musical numbers that will be hugely familiar to many; so the show requires a lot of energy, enthusiasm and heart.

“Besides the principal characters, we need a strong ensemble with great acting/singing/movement skills to bring this story to life an ensemble members of all ages will take on the cameo roles that appear throughout the show, plus some younger performers who can pass for 16 to 21 years old, with strong movement skills, to play Joe’s classmates, including someone to double as Joe when the two paths converge.

“There are some technically challenging moments in the show that will require full commitment to the rehearsal process so please only audition if you know you can give 100 per cent to the rehearsals and shows.

“For those who do join the show, we will be in for a huge amount of fun and laughter.”

Rehearsals will be on Sundays from 6pm to 8.30pm and on Mondays and Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Anyone who would like to meet the creative team, hear the songs and find our more, you are invited to a welcome evening at the theatre on February 6 at 7.30pm.

Open auditions are then held on Sunday February 16 from 10.30am in the main theatre. (Sign-in from 10am)

Full details at https://www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Audition-Notice-Our-House.pdf

Tickets on sale now at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or from the Box Office (01942) 242561 – open between 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Friday, Monday and Tuesday before and every night during productions.