Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the key figures in the long-time success of Wigan Little Theatre has died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Finch had been a linchpin of the acclaimed company since the 1950s and appeared in countless productions, as well as penning many a panto script.

Her son Paul, the best-selling thriller writer, today said that the 92-year-old had been a “battler,” beating cancer twice as well as fighting off Covid three years ago, and in the end she had gone out on her own terms, passing away peacefully in her sleep at Belong Wigan where she had latterly been resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former primary school teacher had several passions in her life, one being the theatre and another Wigan rugby league.

Margaret Finch

She was a lifelong fan, never missing home or away games until she entered her 10th decade and family have been moved to receive a written tribute from the Warriors.

As for WLT Paul said: “Mum was undoubtedly one of the Little Theatre’s stalwarts. She must have appeared in hundreds of productions from the ’50s onwards and was always there watching when she wasn’t in a show herself.”

It was at WLT in the 1950s that Margaret met her future husband Brian Finch who in those days worked as a journalist but was acting and directing at the theatre in his spare time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was long before he became one of British television’s most in-demand screenwriters, creating scores of Coronation Street scripts and winning a Bafta for Goodnight Mr Tom.

Margaret Finch on stage at Wigan Little Theatre

They found they had much in common and went on to marry and have four children: Paul, Katie, Caroline and Charlotte.

Sadly Brian died nearly 18 years ago aged just 70, but Paul says that his mum “soldiered on, making the most of life for the years to come.”

Margaret was born and bred in Wigan, attending St Patrick’s RC Primary School and later the Convent School for Girls on Standishgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She trained as a teacher and taught at both St Pat’s and Ince St William’s until parenthood took precedence. She continued teaching occasionally and also taught and enjoyed dance: something loved ones believe helped her stay in such good shape for so long.

Margaret Finch appeared in countless Wigan Little Theatre productions over the decades

Paul added: “Mum always kept herself busy and always had time for people. While she didn’t suffer fools, she was very vivacious and approachable and I believe she was very popular as a teacher too.

"Going into town with her was quite an experience because she couldn’t get five yards before she was stopping to talk to people!

"She knew a lot of folk but also stopped and talked to beggars, asked them how they were and buy the Big Issue. She was a ‘good Catholic’ and her faith became particularly important after Dad died, with St Mary’s on Standishgate being her place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said that it was only in the last couple of months that his mother’s health had gone into quite a steep decline, but the doctor said that she died of “old age” and family, while of course heartbroken, were relieved that she passed away so peacefully.

They have nothing but praise for the staff at Belong Wigan for the way they cared for her to the end.

As well as her four children, Margaret also leaves three grandchildren.

Funeral details have yet to be arranged.