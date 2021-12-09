Wigan Little Theatre seeks older actors for 2022 drama

Wigan Little Theatre

The light drama Albert Nobbs, by Gordon Steel, will be staged in April and requires actors in the 60 to 70 age bracket.

After retirement Albert finds himself bored and nagged senseless by wife Connie. But his life is turned upside down by her sudden death in a road accident, and he struggles for reason to carry on: that is until Connie returns as a ghost and sets about organising a fulfilling retirement for Albert, including matchmaking with her best friend Rose!

The production will be directed by Tara Haywood and it runs from April 20 to 30.

WLT is looking for actors to play Albert, Connie, Rose and Alice, all of whom are described as “60 to 70 and from the North.”

The audition takes place at the theatre at 2.30pm on Sunday, January 16. Rehearsals (usually between eight and 12 weeks before the production) take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

To request a script contact Tara Haywood on 07956 857506 or [email protected] or ask any member of the Play Selection and Casting Committee.