Wigan Little Theatre to produce a stage version of Around the World in 80 Days

For it is a stage adaption by Laura Eason of the much loved Jules Verne novel Around the World in 80 Days.

Directed by Katie Davis, the play sees fabulously wealthy Victorian gentleman Phileas Fogg wager his life's fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days.

Wigan Little Theatre director Katie Davis

Along with his hapless valet Passepartout, he sets out on a dazzling escapade that takes him from the misty alleys of London to the exotic subcontinent and on to the Wild West as they race against the clock on a dizzying succession of trains, steamers, a wind-propelled sledge and an elephant.

The WLT audience can experience this fun-filled trip with the intrepid pair and meet with all the characters they encounter along the way.

It is being billed as “a production like you’ve never seen before, with astonishing effects and surprises galore.”

And director Katie Davis added: “I’m so excited to be directing this play, I guarantee it’s something our audience will be amazed by, as it’s like nothing they’ll have seen before.

"It’s an exciting high-energy, high-spirited adventure that will enchant audiences of all ages.

"We have an enviable cast and the sights and sounds you’ll experience will ‘transport’ our audience to unique and exotic places. We’re all looking forward to seeing you there.”

The play runs from May 25 to June 4.