Wigan lockdown lifeline for young in running for national award

Wigan Youth Zone

The boys and girls’ club and local authority are nominated for The Partnership prize due to collaborative efforts to support young people during the pandemic.

This story began in March 2020 when the Youth Zone let the council use its state-of-the-art hub for crucial respite service for young people in foster care. The council faced difficulties on how to offer face-to-face support to their most vulnerable children and young people as buildings and partner organisations closed during lockdown.

Wigan Youth Zone obliged by handing over the keys to the building to Wigan Council, providing free access to all the facilities including the indoor and outdoor football pitches, climbing wall, gym and skate park, art, dance and music facilities and staff.

Hailed a success across the region, the sessions have enabled the youngsters to improve socialisation skills, boost their confidence and remain active.

The partnership has grown to include young people in the criminal justice system, young people from the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities on the Child Missing Education register, joint street-based youth work and free summer holiday clubs.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, executive director at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted. We understand that competition was extremely tough and therefore to have been shortlisted is a tremendous achievement and testament to the exceptionally hard work from both our organisations.