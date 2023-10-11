Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Stratton (real name Michael Parkinson), who is also known as “Game Show Guy” on social media, wrote the book about his many TV game show appearances, with a few hints and tips.

The dad-of-three is also known as a male stripper, a part-time occupation which he began on his 17th birthday and is still doing at 55, making him the oldest working the circuit.

Mike, from Bryn, said: "My game show career started when my wife and I received a flyer for a show at the tanning salon we used to run. My wife passed it to me, saying 'you think you know everything - why don't you have a go at this?'...so I did.

"The show was called 'Greed', hosted by Jerry Springer and I ended up winning £10,000. I was hooked!"

Since then Mike has appeared on 18 shows, such as The Weakest Link, and in total has scooped almost £70,000 in cash and prizes. On one occasion, even Mark Labbett – before he became a household name as “The Beast” on ITV1’s The Chase – was Mike’s “phone a friend” when he appeared on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.

Mike added: "The idea for the book came from people being interested in what went on at these shows and after telling the stories again and again over the years I thought I may as well put them down in print.

Mike Stratton (real name Michael Parkinson) with his book on how to win big at game shows

"So what I've done with the book is to tell the funny (and sometimes embarrassing) stories of what has happened to me when appearing on these shows. The celebrities I've met and how I won or lost large sums of money.

Interspersed between these stories are instructional chapters that will help the reader to navigate and get through the various stages of the application process.

"These include how to find which shows need contestants, how to complete the application form, how to handle the 'callback', how to get through the audition and most importantly how to maximise your chances of winning.

"Throughout the book there is inside information and tips and techniques that will hopefully help the reader to win big - they worked for me!"