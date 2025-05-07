Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As people hang their bunting and dress in red, white and blue to mark 80 years since VE Day, one Wigan man has an extra reason to celebrate.

For Thursday, May 8 will also mark the 80th birthday of Abram great-grandad Victor Johnson.

He was born to William and Catherine Johnson on the same day that the Second World War came to an end in Europe – and they even chose his name to mark the occasion.

Flags and bunting have been displayed outside Victor Johnson's home in Abram as he turns 80 on VE Day

Victor has proudly decked his home out with flags to mark the milestone.

He said: “It’s something I do think about, that I was born on such a special day.”

His parents did not see action during the war – his father had lost a leg in a railway accident – but like everybody in the country they were affected by it.

And Victor wonders if he would have survived if the conflict had not ended when it did.

Victor Johnson with wife Joan

"I have always been a believer that if it wasn’t for Victory Day, then possibly I wouldn’t be here. Anything could have happened after being born. Everything was being bombed all the time,” he said.

Fortunately Victor did survive. He married Joan 59 years ago and the couple now have three children, seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Now retired, he worked in a number of jobs throughout his career and spent the last 17 years as a sales representative.

His date of birth led to him having a keen interest in the war.

Victor Johnson celebrates his 80th birthday on VE Day

He said: “I have got all sorts of books and things that I have looked up about VE Day and what happened during the war. My wife’s father was in the air force during the war. We have got his pictures and we have a big photograph of a Lancaster bomber in the house. It’s something we constantly think about.”

Victor’s home on Shelley Drive has been decorated with flags and bunting to mark VE Day as well as celebrate his 80th.

He attended a street party on bank holiday Monday, but said he did not know what his family had planned for his actual birthday.

He has previously held large parties also commemorating VE Day for his 50th, 60th and 75th birthdays, with the latter under restrictions as it happened during the pandemic.