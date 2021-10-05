Wigan man raises over £4000 running the London Marathon for the organisations that saved the lives of his sons

Martin Halliwell has raised over 4,000

Martin Halliwell, 35, who is a shareholder at R Banks and Son, will give the donations to Three Wishes, Manchester Foundation Trust Charity and Derian House.

Prior to entering the race two years ago, he weighed nearly 20 stone and hadn’t run since leaving school, but was able to complete it in a time of seven hours, 20 minutes and 21 seconds.

He said: “I was watching the 2019 London Marathon with my feet up with a cup of tea and a load of biscuits, and I said to my wife: ‘I could do that.’ I was very unfit, so I contacted a mate of mine from ACF Running Club, and trained with them for the past two years.

Mr Halliwell ran the London Marathon on Sunday

“I’m pleased with everything, I beat my actual virtual time by 30 minutes, so I am ecstatic with that. My general health has improved since I started. I loved it, the atmosphere was electric, the crowd carried me round. It was one the best experiences I’ve ever had.

“It did not disappoint me in any shape or form, it’s been absolutely amazing. People come out to give you encouragement, shouting people’s names to spare you on. I saw people who I knew as well as making new friends. I ran in with a woman who I met at the start.”

“On the morning before I did the marathon, I entered the ballot to do it again. I’m pleased I did, because it was a great day out. I’d recommend it to anyone who is into running, or even those who are not.”

The chosen charities are close to Mr Halliwell’s heart due to a personal experience.

In 2015 his twin sons William and Harry were both seriously ill and had to be admitted to the High Dependency Unit in Wigan Infirmary.

A day after entering hospital, Harry’s condition became worse, with the North West Transport Service called to sedate and intubate him, and transfer him to the ICU at Manchester Children’s hospital.

Both boys are now 6-years-old and are healthy, but Mr Halliwell will never forget what the staff did for his family.

He said: “After my son came out I kept saying I wanted to do something because I was so grateful for what they did, but I didn't envision it being the London Marathon.