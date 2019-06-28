Wigan man remembered with angling competition

A much-missed Wigan man’s love of fishing will be celebrated by an angling competition again tomorrow.

Adrian Berry, who suffered from a rare medical condition that “turned him to stone,” died at the age of 40 early in 2017.

He was one of only around 1,000 people worldwide known to have a crippling disorder called FOP which causes bone to form inside muscle, ligaments and tendons increasingly limiting movement.

But he never let his condition get him down and lived a full life.

Angling was a passion and a favourite haunt was Orrell Water Park not least because he could access it on his bike and there were plenty of people for the chatty Adi to talk with.

It was long-time family friend Steve Quilliam, who owns the park and Madison’s cafe there, organised the inaugural Adi Berry Memorial Cup last year which is now being repeated tomorrow at the same venue.

It runs for 24 hours beginning at noon on the Saturday.

Last year 11 anglers took part with Lewis Morgan, from Ashton, claiming the trophy, who weighed in with 52lb worth of catches.