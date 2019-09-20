Wigan man shed more than eight stone through local exercise campaign

A Wigan man who shed more than eight stone through a local exercise campaign says joining the scheme was “one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

At his heaviest, Scott Acroft weighed 22-and-a-half stone, and his weight struggles were having a huge impact on his mental and physical health.

But after signing up to the Lose Weight Feel Great initiative, Scott has been shedding the pounds and feeling better both physically and psychologically.

Organised by Wigan Athletic Community Trust and run in partnership with Wigan Council, Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles and Wigan Warriors Community Foundation, Lose Weight Feel Great aims to provide weight loss motivation, diet tips and weight loss transformations for men across the borough who are fighting against excess weight and obesity.

Scott said: “Getting involved with the Lose Weight Feel Great scheme has had a huge impact on myself not only physically but psychologically and also socially.

“Struggling with mental health at the time caused a quick deterioration in all areas of my life included rapid weight gain through medication. I approached my recovery differently by getting involved in these sessions to lose the weight I had gained.

“Little did I know that it would have this much benefit to me which I’m very thankful for, it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made at that time.”

Through attending the sessions, Scott has improved his health and recently saw him complete the Wigan 10K.

“I have lost a total of over eight stone doing this project; it has enhanced self-belief in realising that I can achieve anything no matter how hard the task ahead is,” he said.

“The sessions have not only helped me with my weight but I have now got plenty endurance and also lots of strength gain through the nature of the workouts.

“Doing the 10K was a very personal challenge in which I had never doubted myself given the achievements I had accomplished recently with a huge help from the team at Wigan Athletic Community Trust.”

And Scott is extremely grateful of the support he has had from Latics whilst attending the programme.

“Each week we have great fun and enjoyment at the session which is very important while progressing forwards. I couldn’t speak highly enough of the coaches who have helped me in so many areas and have given me so much knowledge.

“The participants are very supportive and I have a great relationship and help with motivation given that everyone is trying to achieve the same goals.

“I’ve made so many good friends, lost a huge amount of weight and have had a great time doing it! Testing myself mentally with exercise has taught me how to have inner self belief that I can get through difficult situations with all thanks to myself, the team at the trust and the participants.

“I can’t stress enough how important this session is to me and so many other people doing Lose Weight Feel Great.”

For more information about the Lose Weight, Feel Great FOR MEN initiative, please text FIT and your name to 87800.

Latics fans wanting to know more about the programme should contact the Community Trust’s Men’s Health Engagement Officer Andy Miller on a.miller@wiganathletic.com or call 01942 318090.