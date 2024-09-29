Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man has described the “emotional” moment he conquered the final summit in the national three peaks challenge.

David Hopper, 53, took on the challenge of climbing Great Britain’s three highest mountains – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – in less than 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was inspired to raise money for charity Dementia UK after seeing his father-in-law Tony Huxley endure a six-year battle with Lewy body dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, he died on April 20, aged 81, on the 31st anniversary of his daughter Michelle’s wedding to David.

David Hopper, centre, completed the three peaks challenge with his nephew Sam Huxley, left, and best friend Darren Greenall, right

David, who lives in Orrell, said he did not know a lot about dementia when Mr Huxley was first diagnosed, but saw him become a “shadow of his former self” due to the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friend completed the national three peaks challenge last year, leading David to look into what it involved.

He considered doing it himself, but changed his mind, before later deciding to have a go in honour of his father-in-law.

Tony Huxley was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia six years before he died

He said: “I wanted do something to raise awareness. In six years I watched him go from a proud father and grandfather to basically nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I realised it wasn’t just him who was suffering, but my family and my wife’s family too.”

David initially planned to do the challenge late last year, but it was postponed and became a memorial event after Mr Huxley’s death.

He finally set out on Saturday with his nephew Sam Huxley and his best friend Darren Greenall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They tackled Ben Nevis in Scotland first, followed by Scafell Pike in the Lake District, which they walked down in the dark.

David said: “There were other people doing it. When we got to Scafell, it was a perfect evening with clear skies and stars, the biggest moon I have ever seen. We could see all the torches going up because so many people were doing it.”

Their final peak was Snowdon in Wales, with David filled with emotions as he reached the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was emotional. I had suffered from cramp and blisters,” he said.

"When we summited it, we still had to get down because it only finishes when you get back down. It was brilliant.”

The trio completed the challenge in 21 hours 44 minutes – smashing their 24-hour target – and have raised £2,410 for Dementia UK, with donations still coming in.

David said: “I was really pleased with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I finally got a signal on my phone, I looked and the amount of money that had been donated to my GoFundMe page blew me away.”

He praised Sam and Darren for their support during the challenge, saying he “couldn’t have done it without them”.

The challenge marked a personal achievement for David, as well as supporting the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I was made up. I wanted to do it for myself – I’m a fit 53 and it shows age is just a number. To raise money for my charity was a bonus.”

Donations to Dementia UK can still be made at www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-my-fatherinlaw-dementia-uk.