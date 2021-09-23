Wigan man taking on six challenges to raise money for the Christie Hospital

David Lawless in action

David Lawless, 32, who lives in Marsh Green, lost four stone during the first lockdown which has helped him to prepare for his current set of running events.

The next challenge for Mr Lawless comes on September 26, when he takes on a half marathon and a 10k back to back as part of the Great Manchester Run, for a cause close to his heart.

Mr Lawless said: “I have been running for the Christie since I was 16 because I have friends and family who have been looked after by them.

“My Grandma was there when she got diagnosed with lung cancer. She beat it but then got a different form, so they gave her end of life care.”

At the recent set of races at the Wigan 10k, Mr Lawless took part in the 5k, achieving a personal accolade by finishing 8th.

“It was the first top ten I’ve had, I managed to get everything right. As part of my training, I have been doing events at Media City where I finished 14th three times in a row. I thought I must get top ten sooner or later.”

As well as the races in Manchester, Mr Lawless will also compete at the Liverpool Rock ‘n’ Roll run and partaking in the London Marathon virtually.

He says lockdown prompted him to get back into running.

“When I was younger I ran cross country for school in the North West until I was 17. I did every Manchester run but as the years went by, weekends out, takeaways and working 45 hours a week takes away from your fitness.

“There wasn’t much else to do in lockdown so I started running again and gradually got my fitness back. Towards the end of summer I joined up with Wigan Harriers and then went to Robin Park runners.

“I wanted to get back into it because I really missed it. I first did a 5k and it took half an hour, and I was thinking ‘I’m useless’ but I just kept pushing and pushing.

“By the Wigan 5k I could do it in 19 minutes 14 seconds, so I have improved. I’m not finished yet, I want to get sub-18.”

Mr Lawless has also raised £110 for Cash4Kids, after climbing to the top of the Big One in Blackpool, with skydiving next on his list too.