Wigan man to lead charity Helvellyn trek in memory of his late brother

A Wigan man whose brother died following a traumatic battle with colitis, is set to face one of Britain’s most imposing mountains to help others with the condition.

George Robinson, from Standish Lower Ground, was only 26 when he died in December after fighting a collitis-related illness.

For seven years the talented young rugby player lived with the “isolating” side effects of the disease, undergoing 12 gruelling operations during that time.

Four months after his death, his older brother Sam, 29, is hoping to raise awareness of the mental health issues surrounding the disease and raise money for the UK’s leading Crohn’s and Colitis charity so they can support their users emotionally.

“There was never any mental health help for George,” said Sam.

“He was at uni in 2012, he got this illness and everything changed for him.

“He used to play rugby for Shevington Sharks, he was really good. But all that stopped.

“George went from someone who was incredibly sociable to someone who felt cut off and isolated.

“During his struggles myself and my family feel strongly that he would have benefited greatly from psychological help which was related specifically to this illness and the complications to life that it brought.

“Sadly this was something which was always said to be unavailable due to lack of funding”.

Since his tragic and untimely passing, friends and family alike have remembered the shy, studious yet funny and quick-witted young man, who was loved and adored in equal measure by all who knew him.

His reserved side, which earned him the name “Classy George” was reflected in the way he bravely fought his debilitating illness, with others rarely being made aware of the constant battles he was facing both physically and mentally.

Sam and his dad Keith will join dozens of others on June 1 to trek the 3,117ft mountain with the aim of raising thousands of pounds for Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Sally, Sam and George’s mum, will also take part taking a shorter route across the fells.

“Climbing Helvellyn barely registers on the scale of difficulty when compared to living with colitis,” added Sam. “But it’s our way of acknowledging the struggles of those who contend with these conditions as part of everyday life.

“My brother used to love walking up fells so this seems ideal.

“If anyone is suffering with a similar condition and wants to join us on this, they will be more than welcome.”

The group is meeting at 8am on June 1 in Glenridding.

To donate and for more information visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sam-Robinson333