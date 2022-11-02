Wigan man to run five miles every four hours in aid of charity
A Wigan resident is preparing to run five miles every four hours over the course of two days to raise funds for charity.
Andrew Leather, 42, from Leigh is beginning a challenge in preparation for the London Landmarks Half Marathon next year where he’ll further boost the coffers of his selected cause on April 2 2023.
During the 48-hour period, Andrew will run five miles every four hours for Teenage Cancer Trust. Initially setting a target of £345 for one day of the challenge, it has since been increased to £500 after the total was surpassed.
The sports coach is also a member of the Robin Park runners club and others have pledged to participate in some of the five-mile legs.
Andrew said: “When you’re raising money you have to try and catch the attention of people over what you’re doing.
"I think this is quite a crazy thing to do and people are noticing that.”
The Little Kitchen has offered support to Andrew during the weekend by providing coffee to give him a much needed energy boost, as well as Run North West which is supplying both warm clothing and reflective gear for when temperatures drop overnight.
Those who have completed similar events have also advised that he maximises his time in between each dash by resting and refuelling with food.
Andrew said: “I chose the charity as they continue to do amazing things for childreen and teenagers in a time of need.
"With working in a school I can see how important it is to continue raising money that can go towards treatment for the illness.”