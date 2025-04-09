Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Wigan is gearing up to take part in an LGBTQ pageant spectacular in Thailand.

Christian Dunn will be competing in the Mister Bear International competition in Bangkok.

Founded byVajira Somlim in the heart of Thailand's capital city of Bangkok, Mr Bear is described as being not just another contest but a redefined celebration of masculinity.

There are a number of different aspects involved in the contest including swimwear, formalwear and national costume.

Christian Dunn is taking part in Mr Bear International

This event promotes body positivity, borderless brilliance, and bear brotherhood and creates a diverse and inclusive space that allows contestants to showcase their unique talents, intellect, and social awareness.

Christian, who is originally from Hindley but now lives in Spain, said: “Its a bit like Mr and Miss World but because its Mr Bear it focuses on bears which is an LGBTQ sub-culture.

"Its known for its emphasis on masculinity, strength and community but most importantly body positivity basically meaning bigger guys can be beautiful too.

"I’ve been following it since last year which was the first Mr Bear International.

"A lot of countries host national Mr Bear competitions but this one brings people together from all over the world.

"For me personally I love and absorb different cultures so I just knew I had to get involved.

"One round that’s really interesting is the national costume which I’ve chosen as the Kings Guard.”

Christian is currently travelling in Asia and is cutting his trip in Phu Quoc in Vietnam short to attend the competition.

He is looking forward to his first Mr Bear contest.

Christian added: “I’m an ex-performer but this is the first time I’ve done a pageant of this kind and at this level, its a huge event.

“I’m excited for it but nervous as well.

"We’ve just got to Phu Quoc but I’m having to cut the trip short by three days to get to Bangkok in time.

"One reason for doing it is there is still 64 countries where it is illegal to be gay and within the bear community not a lot of people know about it its quite unique.

"My family know what I’m like and we’ve come on holiday and now I’m involved in this huge pageant.

"My life quote is life’s too short to live the same day twice."

People in the UK can vote for Christian in the pageant:

