James Davis phoned 999 on August 26 complaining of chest pain and while the call dropped out, paramedics still rushed to his home in Ashton to help.

The 47-year-old was unconscious when they arrived and he was taken to Wigan Infirmary, but he could not be saved.

During an inquest this week at Bolton Coroner’s Court, his sister Anne Munro said: “My brother was one of the kindest, softest souls I have ever come across and I am 56 years old. I never had a cross word with him, he wasn’t confrontational. He was a pleasure to be around.”

James had a heart attack in March 2022 and stents were fitted at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Shortly afterwards his condition was reviewed at Ashton Medical Centre, when he complained of breathlessness, with the inquest hearing that was not unusual after a heart attack.

On April 26 he reported feeling well and did not have any chest pain or breathlessness.

He went to Wigan’s A&E unit twice on July 4 with breathlessness and chest pain, and while a lung infection was found, there were no signs of another heart attack. He was given antibiotics and an inhaler.

Tests later that month showed ongoing heart function problems, then his medication for angina was increased at a cardiology clinic.

The inquest heard James phoned 999 with breathlessness at 4am on August 25 and paramedics told him to see a GP.

Dr David Casey, a locum GP at Ashton Medical Centre, saw James at 9.30am and said he “denied” having chest pain, which would have been a “red flag”.

He was not breathless during the appointment, his oxygen levels and blood pressure were normal, and Dr Casey heard “normal air entry” when he listened to his chest.

Dr Casey offered James advice on quitting smoking, discussed possible reasons for his symptoms and advised him to monitor them at home, but to consider cardiology advice if there were further episodes.

"If Mr Davis had told me he was having chest pain, that would have led to a different course of action,” he said.

Mrs Munro told the court he went to their mother’s house after the appointment and said he “didn’t feel right”, had pain in his chest, was sweating and felt “panicky” as he was struggling to breathe.

Their mother Elizabeth Davis said he left at around noon to go home and when she phoned him at 6.30pm, he was lying in bed and said he was “okay”.

But 11 hours later – at 5.30am – he made that final call to the emergency services.

A post-mortem examination found James’ heart was enlarged, there was “significant” narrowing of the coronary vessels by 80 to 90 per cent and there was an “established myocardial infarction” (heart attack). There was also evidence of a chest infection.

Consultant pathologist Dr Naveen Sharma said his cause of death was acute myocardial infarction caused by coronary artery disease and hypertension, with pneumonia being a contributing factor.