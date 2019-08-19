Wigan man whose stepdad was "let down" by mental health services fears he could suffer the same fate

A Wigan man whose stepdad took his own life after being allegedly “let down” by mental health services is worried that he could suffer the same fate after being discharged “without notice”.

Carl Peet, from Pemberton, has raised concerns over the borough’s mental health services after he claims he was branded an “attention seeker” when asking for help.

The 43-year-old said he has received no help since contacting his GP 18 months ago following the death of his stepdad Kevin Snalam, 69.

Kevin, from Marsh Green, died in August 2017 just weeks after telling doctors he had “practised” taking his own life three times.

An investigation carried out into North West Boroughs Healthcare (NWBH) following Mr Snalam’s death revealed a number of failings, concluding that his age had not been considered as a risk factor, that he had been taken off the emergency list without any consultation with his GP and that he was not given a routine appointment within seven to 10 days.

Carl, who has been struggling with his mental health for years, but particularly since Kevin’s death, said that he is being let down in the same way.

“If it wasn’t from the support of my GP, I don’t know what would have happened,” he said.

“I was referred to the mental health team back in 2018. It took quite a while but I ended up getting seven sessions.

“After it finished I was told that I needed an assessment with the mental health team and again I got referred.

“I have had two phone calls and someone came round but by June I still hadn’t heard anything. My GP wrote a strongly worded letter about the length of time it was taking.”

Carl claims that the situation worsened when he called Claire House in Ince asking for help.

“I was completely broken when I called,” he said. “I didn’t get the help I needed.

“I put in an official complaint but I have heard nothing back. Now I think they’re refusing to give me treatment because I put a complaint in.

“When I called up I found out they have discharged me.”

Lee McMenamy, Director of Operations and Integration at North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We understand Mr Peet’s concerns given the sad circumstances of his stepdad’s death.

"We are committed to supporting all our patients to access the most appropriate treatment. Unfortunately, we are unable to comment further on Mr Peet’s case due to patient confidentiality.”

“We have responded to Mr Peet’s complaint through our internal processes and apologise for the delay in this.”