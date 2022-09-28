News you can trust since 1853
Wigan martial arts group hosts family fun day

Young martial arts aces were put through their paces at their club’s family fun day.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Karate demonstrations and a game of “soak the sensei” were among the highlights of the event hosted by the Tokon Taiki school at Captain’s Lane Community Centre in Ashton.

A bouncy castle, hook-a-duck, face-painting, a raffle and refreshments also drew the crowds.

William Baldwin, six, and three-year-old Dolly Littler at the Tokon Taiki Martial Arts fun day

Organisers were raising vital funds for the club, that will go towards equipment, travel costs and clothing for the members during times of financial hardship.

Fun day attendees
