There are nowhere near as many butchers’ shops as there used to be, what with supermarkets, online shopping and vegetarianism changing the high street.

But here is a reminder of just a sample Wigan butchers’ shops and stalls whose pictures cover a period lasting well over a century. There are a few survivors among them.

1. Fred Worthington from Worthington's of Wigan Lane who was retiring after 25 years as a butcher to begin business as a wood carver

2. Butcher Fred Barton at work in his Wigan shop in 1969

3. Butcher Colin Glascott, of BM Wholesale Foods on the Hawkley Brook Trading Estate

4. Queues outside Marsden's butchers on Wallgate

