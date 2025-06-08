A Wigan mental health organisation is set to open its first wellbeing hub next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Ears Mental Health Awareness CIC is opening the centre on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton following funding it received from The Fore and The Aeonian Foundation.

All Ears was one of two borough organisations to be awarded £100k by the Fore which is a venture philanthropy fund backing exceptional small organisations with high potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Ears and Happy Smiles Training CIC were the only two agencies to be awarded the funding in the whole of the UK.

Amy Madden with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen

Amy Madden, who runs All Ears MHA, said: “When I found out I’d been successful I burst out crying.

"The application process was challenging but I loved it, it helped me to be clear about what my five-year vision was for the organisation.”

All Ears MHA was founded by Amy after her friend Aleysha Rothwell died by suicide aged 16 in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She founded the organisation in 2020 and also offers interactive and educative mental health awareness presentations to schools and businesses.

All Ears also provides a number of courses including active listening, supporting young people who self harm and using creativity therapeutically which aims to show people the power that creativity has on the mind and how they will feel confident in being able to facilitate use of therapeutic art.​

The wellbeing hub aims to be a safe space for young people to learn about their emotions how they can regulate them.

There will be a paint throwing room, rage room, colouring and journaling room as well as therapy rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening day on Saturday July 5 will allow families to see what the space will entail.

There will also be a visit from the Mayor who has chosen All Ears alongside Curious Mind CIC to be her official charities/CICs for her time in office.

Amy added: I met Con Bullen around three years ago now, not long after taking the plunge into making All Ears my full time work.

"She is an incredible advocate for the wellbeing support of young people and care leavers.

"I am so grateful to the support she has already shown us and now this.”

To register your interest for the hub’s opening day visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/all-ears-open-day-tickets