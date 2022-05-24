Isla Bates dressed up as mini-queen on the Mall outside Buckinham Palace in London

Little Isla Bates undertook several “royal engagements” across the north of England to celebrate the Jubilee, where she walked a red carpet and perfected her regal wave.

But on Monday May 23 the little queen from Ashton-in-Makerfield got the chance to visit Queen Elizabeth’s royal residence in London, where she wore her signature salmon pink outfit - charming passers-by.

Mum Alex Fairhurst said it was a “once in a lifetime" chance for Isla to visit the palace dressed in her smart coat and hat, with a pearl neckless and matching shoes.

Isla Bates with 108-Year-old Marjorie Hodnett

And for full effect, she also donned her signature wig, with greying hair, leading scores of enthusiastic tourists to ask for photos with her.

Alex said: “It was a special day for her. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially so close to the jubilee – and being dressed as a mini-queen!

“There were lots of people coming over who wanted pictures, and we got as close as we could to the palace.”

Isla Bates dressed up as mini-queen meets tourists on the Mall outside Buckinham Palace

Isla said she was thrilled to finally set her eyes on the real queen’s residence.

She said: “I was so excited to see the palace. It was my first time ever in London!”

As part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, Isla has used her time as the mini-queen to plant trees at care homes dotted around Stockport.

The project, which was introduced for the jubilee year, is designed to enhance the environment and create a legacy in honour of the queen's leadership of the nation.

Isla Bates has been going round care homes dressed up as the Queen and planting a tree to celebrate the jubilee

And at Bramhall Manor, in Stockport, three residents - John Rankin, Richard Dixon and Eric Norcross – had helped Isla plant a tree, which was followed by a traditional tea party.

Alex said: “Isla thoroughly enjoyed her time at Cheadle Manor and Bramhall Manor, and especially loved dressing up as The Queen.

“It is a real privilege for Isla to be involved in the Platinum Jubilee and by planting the tree she is playing her part in improving the environment and leaving a lasting legacy in Stockport.”

Rowena Bolton, home manager at Cheadle Manor, part of the New Care group, added: “The residents were thrilled to have a mini-Queen for the day and enjoyed the celebrations.

Isla Bates has been going round care homes dressed up as the Queen and planting a tree to celebrate the jubilee

“There were smiles all round!”

Isla also said she had loved bringing a grin to the faces of care home residents.

She said: “I have loved being a mini-Queen and helping to plant all of the trees. I like waving and making the residents smile.”

Isla’s incredible part as the mini queen is one of many fun and quirky events that are being held up and down the country during Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.

She is due to complete her visits in Nottingham on June 1.