Wigan mother concerned for safety due to the high number of road accident outside her home

Debra Molyneux, 28, says since she moved into the house on Wigan Road, Standish, there have been four identical crashes in the space of 12 months.

The most recent incident resulted in the garden wall of the rented property being knocked down, after a van went into it.

Miss Molyneux said: “I want something in place, whether that is a speed bump, a metal railing or a speed camera, just to stop people from going at the speed they currently are, before someone is seriously hurt or dies.

Multiple crashes have taken place outside the Wigan Road home

“They’re losing control coming round the corner. It’s the speed people are going that is the problem. They will go into my house one day, especially now we have no wall to protect it.”

With a three-year-old daughter to look after, Miss Molyneux is considering how much longer she can live in the house for, unless action is taken.

She said: “It’s making me want to move, because at the end of the day I’m a single mum and I need to think about my daughter. We are risking our own lives just being here.

“We’ve only been in the house a year, but from before I moved in there have been too many accidents to even tell you. It’s only since living here that I've become aware of the accidents.