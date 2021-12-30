Wigan motorists heading out for New Years could be delayed by motorway roadworks

Motorway roadworks are taking place

Three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, until September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 - 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART Construction works.

• M6, until 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm January 4 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21a to 26 lane closures and slip road closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm January 4 to 5am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26 - Lane closure for Electrical works.

• M58, from 9pm January 6 to 5am January 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• M60, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 11 - 12 lane closures due to SMART Construction - improvement/Upgrading.

• M6, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21a to junction 26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.