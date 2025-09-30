Wigan motorists will need to be aware of these engineering works taking place on local motorways and A-roads this week and thereafter

By Adam Care
Published 30th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week and beyond.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62 until 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junctions 12 to 11 – lane closure for gantry on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its scheduleplaceholder image
M6 until 6am November 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 – carriageway closure for barriers – permanent.

And a further three closures were beginning over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 23 – lane closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal.

A580, from 9pm October 1 to 5am October 2, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junction 23 – carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 18, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are be included in its schedule.

