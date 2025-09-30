Wigan's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 until 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junctions 12 to 11 – lane closure for gantry on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M6 until 6am November 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 – carriageway closure for barriers – permanent.

And a further three closures were beginning over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 23 – lane closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A580, from 9pm October 1 to 5am October 2, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junction 23 – carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 18, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are be included in its schedule.