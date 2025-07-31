A well known face in Wigan’s motorsport community is being mourned after he lost a long battle with cancer.

And an appeal has been launched to support family of Steve “Silverback” Hodkinson following his sad death last week at the age of 69.

The Orrell dad of two and grandfather of three (soon to be four) was a fixture at the Three Sisters racetrack in Bryn for decades and for several years was its karting manager and an instructor there.

He was part of the team that introduced the hugely popular track days and drift karting to the venue.

It was quite a career change to take up a paid post at the venue which he had already long frequented with family – as he had previously been a private investigator for 25 years.

Steve, who was married to Jane for 44 years, was first diagnosed with bowel cancer six years ago and during surgery it was discovered it had spread to his stomach.

While they were successfully tackled he was later twice diagnosed with liver cancer and eventually all the chemotherapy and radiotherapy he had at Wigan Infirmary and The Christie took its toll on his body.

He passed away at Wigan’s hospital on July 23 with liver and kidney disease caused by the treatment named as partial causes of his death along with the underlying bowel cancer.

A funeral date has yet to be set but it is likely to take place on either August 14 or 15.

Daughter Kelly Hodkinson has set up a GoFundMe page to “give the Silverback the send-off he deserves.”

She said: “Both my parents have been retired, my dad having to give up because of illness so any help with the funeral and support for Mum especially would be very much appreciated.

“Dad has left a massive friendship family behind in the motorsport circle with always having time to chat and share his skills and life experiences.

"His memory will live strong and be talked about hopefully for years to come even though he is no longer with us. I would ask for his memory to be of a happy one and to be the superstar and legend that he is.”

Kelly said that her dad had fallen in love with motorsport at a very early age and had a particular passion for Formula One with Ayrton Senna his all-time hero. He was a great collector of related memorabilia too.

Steve would go down to the Three Sisters for 30 years or more, initially to see his son Stephen Jr racing karts there as a boy.

He was so knowledgeable and such a familiar face at the circuit that when a managerial job there arose he gladly accepted it. And the years of close protection work, fraud investigation and looking into marital infidelities was put behind him.

Kelly said: “I’ve been thinking long and hard about the preparations for giving him the send-off that he truly deserves, asking for any assistance no matter how small to collectively come together to send him on the final lap of his life.”

More than £2,000 has been raised towards the £6k target so far.