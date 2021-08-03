Wigan mum enjoys her new look after shaving off her hair for charity

Shauni Turner, 28, had her long, flowing locks cropped at The Hawk pub, in Hawkley Hall, where she works as a supervisor.

She wanted to go under the clippers to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Shauni, who lives in Beech Hill, said: “I braved the shave for Macmillan to raise money for them to help people with cancer and their families. I did it because we have had people in our family go through cancer and I wanted to help raise some money for them, because of lockdown and not being able to raise much money themselves.”

Shauni had long hair before deciding to shave it off

The mum of two is enjoying her new look, particularly in the hot weather.

She set a target of raising £400 for Macmillan, but has surpassed that as her total currently stands at £530.

Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support can still be made at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/shauni-turner

