Wigan mum inspired by her poorly son launches charity to help children

A mum whose young son is battling an aggressive form of cancer is preparing to launch her own charity to help other seriously-ill children.

Katt Hamilton, from Up Holland, has been working hard to set up her own charitable organisation providing tailored pyjamas for youngsters with chemotherapy lines.

The inspiration came after her son, four-year-old Theo, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in September last year.

The poorly tot fell ill at the end of the summer holidays and was rushed to hospital with symptoms similar to meningitis, which Katt has suffered from in the past.

Specialists immediately recognised the condition and sent him for tests. Shortly after the family received the shocking news.

Over the past gruelling seven months, Theo has spent weeks at a time in hospital receiving rounds of chemotherapy through a Hickman Line, which goes directly into his bloodstream through his chest.

As Theo goes into the next stage of his treatment, an intense course of chemotherapy which is likely to be three times as strong as before, his mum is hoping she can make his journey as comfortable as possible.

Katt said it is Theo’s journey which has inspired her to help other young children, who have to face months of rigorous treatment and testing.

The inspirational mum is aiming to provide young patients with specially designed pyjamas to help improve their hospital experience.

“Theo doesn’t like having to lift his shirt up every time they want to get to his Hickman line,” she said.

“I thought it would be great to be able to provide pyjamas for children that are specifically designed for those wearing Hickman lines or tubes.

“I am hoping to provide clothing where we could just open it up without disturbing or upsetting the children.

“I was talking to the nurses and they think it’s a great idea. I just need to find a designer who will work on it with me.”

For the past few months, Katt and her friends have been holding fund-raisers in order to raise money for the charity - which will also help to provide extra equipment for the children’s hospital in Manchester.

“I do want to help as many people as I can,” said Katt. “If the hospital needs equipment I want to be able to chip in with that too.

“It would be good to be able to help with days out for the families so that parents can spend quality time with their children.”

As Katt continues to work on the charity, she has also organised another fund-raiser to bolster the pot, which will be used once the scheme is up and running.

The mum-of-three is set to host a “Ladies’ Night” at Holland Hall, where her husband Loz works as a chef.

The event will include a dance show from three exotic male performers and a drag queen performance complete with “adult humour” as well as a raffle and a DJ set until late.

Gold tickets, which include a “meet and greet”, a cocktail, a shot and front row tables, are available for £45.

Silver and bronze packages are also available for £35 and £25 respectively.

The silver package includes a cocktail, a shot and mid-range seats while the bronze include rear table seats with a free glass of bubbly.

Holland Hall, which has been supportive of the family from day one, is providing the venue free of charge, so the majority of the proceeds will go to the charity fund. The event will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 7.45pm.

For more information and to book tickets contact events@hollandhallhotel.co.uk or call 01695 624426. Tickets can also be purchased at the hotel.