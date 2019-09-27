Wigan mum launches bid to help her little boy born with a tongue-tie

A Wigan mum is on a mission to help her tongue-tied five-year-old speak properly for the first time in his life.

Ince youngster Jenson was born with a tongue-tie which affects his speech, affecting his confidence and making it hard for him to make friends at his school, Our Lady’s, Aspull.

Jenson

“He has two older brothers, so we put his lack of talking down to the fact that his two brothers were talking for him when he was a baby,” said mum Lisa Berry, 31.

“We only found out he had a tongue-tie when he was three, when we had a health visitor come round one day. He’s a really cheeky boy, he always has been, and he tried pulling his tongue out to her, but she noticed he couldn’t.

“They referred him to a speech and language therapy centre, because his speech had always been delayed. But they said there wasn’t much they could do because of his age and told us to come back in 12 months time. That’s not helping him at all.”

She added: “I tried getting them to cut it out but they won’t because say there’s no medical evidence that it will improve his talking.

Lisa Berry with son Jenson, five, centre, who has a tied tongue and has trouble speaking, is raising funds to have a private operation to correct it, pictured with brothers Layton, nine, left, and Kian, seven, right.

“He’s getting upset all the time because people can’t understand him. Children aren’t playing with him at school because they don’t know what he’s saying.

“He plays rugby, which has brought him out of his shell, but when people can’t understand him and he has to repeat something, he won’t do, he’ll just go really quiet.”

Lisa looked into having the operation done privately, and found a clinic in Warrington that believed the operation would be effective.

But she was disheartened to realise she would not afford it by herself, and reluctantly launched a fund-raising appeal to cover the bill.

“The total price of this operation is £800. It’s virtually impossible for me to raise these funds alone and would be grateful for any donations to help him,” said Lisa.

To help with Jenson’s operation, visit gofundme.com/help-a-little-boy-to-speak-properly