A Wigan mum who cares for trainee guide dogs is taking on a running challenge to make even more of a difference.

Amanda Hough, husband Stephen and 19-year-old daughter Isabelle started looking after the dogs last year and have welcomed two to their home so far.

They take them to training every morning and collect them at the end of the day, reinforcing what they have learned while caring for them overnight and at weekends.

Amanda Hough is doing the Great North Run to raise money for Guide Dogs

Amanda, from Aspull, said: “We both work full-time and we miss having a dog, so we thought how could we still have the joy of a house with a dog and work around it while giving something back?”

Dempsey went to stay with them in January 2023, with Amanda describing him as “an absolute dream”.

"We fell in love with him,” she said. “He stayed with us until August/September. Then when he got placed, it didn’t work out with the guide dog owner so he came back to us for about three weeks. He got placed with another family and has settled in, doing the job he is meant to do.”

Sparkle stayed with them from January to June this year.

Guide dogs Sparkle and Dempsey

Amanda said: “She was totally different and we loved her in different ways. She was a bit quirky. She just flew through the training.”

Amanda, 51, is a run leader with Wigan Council and pledged to raise money for the charity Guide Dogs if she secured a place in the Great North Run.

She got in through the ballot and will be running 13.1 miles from Newcastle to South Shields on Sunday, September 8.

Training is going well and she is on the way to raising £350 for the charity.

Amanda, who works for an insurance broker, said: “I have seen first-hand that it doesn’t run on its own and it does need funding. People take it for granted that there are guide dogs, but it takes a lot and they need a lot of support. It costs quite a lot from them being a puppy.”

Aspull councillor Chris Ready said: “It’s great seeing the work Amanda and Stephen are doing with the guide dogs and going the extra mile in fund-raising as well. Well done from the three ward councillors.”

Sponsor Amanda at www.justgiving.com/page/amanda-hough-1707776951086.