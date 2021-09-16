Wigan mum of two’s brave charity skydiving mission

Gabrielle takes flight

Gabrielle Edwards jumped 15,000ft from an aeroplane in aid of a charity which supports children with epilepsy because both her son and daughter suffer from the condition.

And, happily, it all went to plan. The Standish 35-year-old came back down to earth safely after her exhilarating skydive, she has raised £4,300 from the feat and the donations are still coming in.

Jenson, five, and two-year-old Layla were very much on her mind when she embarked on the venture.

Back on solid ground with Jenson and Layla

Both suffer from complex epilepsy and are currently under the care of a consultant paediatrician at Wigan Infirmary and a consultant neurologist at Manchester Royal Children’s Hospital.

The seizures they experience can range from anything between 30 seconds and an astonishing two hours. After particularly bad ones, Jenson has ended up on a ventilator and on one occasion in the intensive care unit of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Gabrielle and 39-year-old husband Neil, have been greatly helped by a charity called The Daisy Garland, which supports children in the UK with drug-resistant epilepsy, funding ketogenic (low carb) dietitians, life-saving monitors and providing vital family support.

Of particular value to the Edwards family has been the donation of a special seizure mat, which is put into a bed and can sense when the occupant is having a convulsion at night and raises the alarm. This has helped everyone get better nights’ sleep.

Gabrielle, a former school pastoral care support worker from Standish who gave up her job to become a full-time carer for her children, said: “Daisy has a very similar condition to Jenson and Layla and the charity set up in her name has been a huge source of help to us, so I felt I had to do something for the charity as a show of gratitude.

“I wanted to do something completely out of my comfort zone and as I thought that my children have been so brave in putting up with this epilepsy, I ought to do something brave too. So, seeing as I’m terrified of heights, I thought I would do my first ever skydive.

“The aim was to raise £1,000, but thanks to the generosity of many, we have already quadrupled that.

“At one point I was really excited, at others I was scared, but I knew I had to get on with it and so I did and it was fantastic.”