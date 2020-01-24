Wigan mum rewarded for her volunteering with Citizen Award

A fund-raising Wigan-born mum who beat cancer was recognised at the Palace of Westminster with a British Citizen Award for her extraordinary endeavours.

Carolyn Cross was honoured for her services to volunteering and charitable giving with a BCAv, at an official medal presentation held on January 23.

After losing her mother to cancer and fighting the disease twice herself, Carolyn has been raising money for Cancer Research UK.

In the last eight years, she has raised just over £120,000 for the charity.

And as well as raising funds, Carolyn is also passionate about raising awareness of cancer and the signs to look out for.

She gives talks in schools raising awareness among younger people of the disease and the need for research to beat it.

Carolyn, who recently moved with husband John from Standish to Chorley, visits cancer patients, lending an empathetic ear, discussing treatment and symptoms with them. Carolyn also organises community events to bring people together, which helps people in the community feel less isolated.

The 55-year-old raises the funds by holding multiple events through the year, actively bringing communities together. She bakes cakes for her coffee mornings, and arranges other events including music events, hot pot suppers and quiz nights.

The annual Big Gig raises thousands of pounds in one event, consisting of musical acts, a raffle, an auction and charity merchandise to purchase on the nights.

Last year the event raised over £7,000 and over the years has contributed to approximately £56,000 of the over £107,000 donated to Cancer Research UK.

The medal presentation will be hosted at the House of Lords by TV’s Michael Underwood who, together with Dame Mary Perkins, co-founder of Specsavers, is a patron of the British

Citizen Award, established in 2015, to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on society.

Carolyn said: “It was both a shock and a surprise when I was notified that I was to receive a British Citizen Award as I was unaware that my name had been put forward by friends and work colleagues who know what I tend to do with my spare time.

“It is extremely humbling to know that what I do has made such a difference to peoples lives.

“When I began my volunteering I just wanted to make a difference, to give something back to the community that I work in, and to raise some money for Cancer Research UK at the same time.

“The support I get from my family, friends and my little army of volunteers, with everything I arrange is phenomenal, and they deserve an award for always being there for me, and with me, on the special journey that we have shared for the past nine years.

“I will take them all with me in my heart as I collect my award and thank everyone far and wide who has helped me to achieve this, for which I will always be extremely grateful.”

The BCA, in partnership with One Stop and now in its fifth year, recognises true community heroes. Dubbed the People’s Honours, many recipients have subsequently been selected to receive a Queen’s Honour after their endeavours have been recognised with a BCA.