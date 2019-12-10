Wigan mum's delight at carers award

A mum has been recognised by a national charity for the support she brings to other carers.



Susan Shannon, 55, from Hindley, lost her confidence, her job and her social life while caring single-handedly for her two daughters.

One of her daughters was born profoundly deaf and the other has Asperger’s syndrome.

But now Ms Shannon has used her 33 years of experience to start a weekly support group for carers and former carers.

Ms Shannon, who has previously worked in factories and in retail, was helped back on to her feet when she joined Ambition For Ageing’s “Working Potential scheme.”

The project, which is being delivered in Wigan by health and social care charity, Making Space, aims to grow an understanding of former carers’ barriers to getting back into work.

She was nominated for the ‘Integrity’ award by Denise Bretherton from Making Space, one of just six national accolades handed out by the charity.

Ms Shannon said: “My story has a happy ending. My oldest daughter is now in her 30s and living independently and my youngest is 16 and doing well at college.

“I had some very difficult years where there was no time to think about me and my needs, but now I am coming out the other side with my head held high.”

Ms Shannon was presented with her award at a ceremony at Making Space’s Mind, Body, Soul event at Gorton Monastery in Manchester.

The charity supports people with mental health conditions, dementia, or learning disabilities and provides support for carers and former carers.

Ms Brotherton, job coach at Making Space, said: “Whilst Susan’s skill set grew as a carer, her self-esteem lowered and she had to give up her job and much of her social life.

“Susan has been a participant with the Working Potential project since the end of March and in that short time, she has started volunteering at Chapter One Cafe at Hindley Library and Community Centre.

“The first group took place on September 13, and though her hard work, it has grown each week since then.”

Brew & Banter takes place every Friday between 10am and noon at Hindley Library and Community Centre.

A voluntary donation of £1 is requested for each session. For more information, call 07547 613516.