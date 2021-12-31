Wigan mum starts weight loss group to help others after she dropped 13 stone

Alison Parker

One-time junk food addict Alison Parker from Hindley lost well over half her body weight through Slimming World and is now taking classes herself to help others embark on similar trimming down journey.

Alison said: “I’ve always struggled with my weight, I come from a big family of overweight foodies.

“We’re all emotional eaters, seeking comfort from high-fat, high-sugar foods.

Alison Parker before her weight loss

“I used to eat a lot of takeaways, cakes, crisps, chocolate, full sugar drinks … all the bad stuff!

“I had no idea how many calories I ate as I was always too scared to count, but I could easily eat a large pizza, chips and garlic bread and then want a pudding afterwards.

“The more of it I ate, the more I wanted - it didn’t fill me at all. I felt absolutely terrible - physically ill, emotionally low and worthless.

“I first joined Slimming World on my 29th birthday. I couldn’t get over how friendly and supportive everyone was.

“I lost 8.5st in total but then my mum died suddenly. I stopped going to the group and fell back into all my old emotional eating habits.

“I steadily put weight back on and my physical and mental health declined – I was diagnosed with clinical depression again but also fibromyalgia.”

Alison realised she needed to start losing weight again after becoming a teaching assistant in a primary school and was unable to keep up with the children.

“I tried to follow different slimming plans but while I lost some weight, boredom and restriction soon kicked-in so I soon gave up.

“Watching the pounds pile back on only made my physical and mental health worse. I felt like such a failure.

“Somehow I managed to struggle on through teacher training, but even though I qualified with an outstanding grade - a real achievement that I was genuinely proud of - I didn’t go to my PGCE award ceremony because I felt so fat and ugly.

“I rejoined Slimming World but had to take a break shortly after due to my dad taking ill.

“He sadly passed away in June 2018 and my physical and mental health plummeted.”

Alison sought help from her GP who informed her she was pre-diabetic and had high cholesterol.

She added: “I knew I had to make some major changes, so I rejoined Nicola’s Slimming World group. I weighed in at a whopping 23st 10lb – the most I had ever weighed in my

life.

“I lost 21lb in my first week.Just over three years later I’ve lost 13st 2.5lb and am nearly at my target weight.

“I’ve shrunk from a size 28 to a size 10. I’m fitter, healthier and happier than I’ve ever been.

“Now, I feel so much better. I’m happy, I feel in control of my life, I’m fitter and healthier than ever before.

“My GP recently commented that I’ve probably added 15 to 20 years to my previous life expectancy and I’m about to start a couch to 5k program which is a massive thing for me as I’ve always been afraid of exercise.

“I’m so much more confident - I don’t feel that people are looking at me and judging me all the time. I’m really excited to be a consultant, sharing my story and helping people to change their lives for the better.”

Alison’s group will be held every Monday at 9.30am at Hindley Independent Methodist Church.

Slimming World has also helped 62-year-old cake-maker Milly Parkinson who has lost 4st 1.5lb at the St Cuthbert’s group.

St Cuthbert’s Slimming World group is run by Emma Heyes at St Cuthbert’s and Norley Hall Sports and Community club every Thursday from 7pm.